Notable Monday Option Activity: HGV, FB, DELL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (Symbol: HGV), where a total of 9,321 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 932,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.6% of HGV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,900 underlying shares of HGV. Below is a chart showing HGV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) options are showing a volume of 108,680 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.9% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 12,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) options are showing a volume of 15,590 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.1% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,500 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HGV options, FB options, or DELL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

