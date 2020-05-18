Notable Monday Option Activity: HES, ISRG, AVGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hess Corp (Symbol: HES), where a total of 12,502 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.4% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 8,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 876,800 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 2,652 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 265,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 656,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,700 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 9,081 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 908,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,900 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HES options, ISRG options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.