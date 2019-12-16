Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: HEI, DIS, LEA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI), where a total of 4,962 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 496,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 117.6% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 422,085 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,000 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 113,064 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.9% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 8,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 821,100 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lear Corp. (Symbol: LEA) saw options trading volume of 5,528 contracts, representing approximately 552,800 underlying shares or approximately 105.9% of LEA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 522,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,100 underlying shares of LEA. Below is a chart showing LEA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

