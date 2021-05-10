Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: HD, SHAK, CVS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 46,508 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 127.8% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 2,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,500 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) saw options trading volume of 8,016 contracts, representing approximately 801,600 underlying shares or approximately 111.3% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 720,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,700 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 75,449 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.4% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 10,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

