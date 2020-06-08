Notable Monday Option Activity: GTT, COUP, THO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GTT Communications, Inc (Symbol: GTT), where a total volume of 5,131 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 513,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 117.9% of GTT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 435,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,100 underlying shares of GTT. Below is a chart showing GTT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP) options are showing a volume of 20,171 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.9% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,400 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) saw options trading volume of 13,768 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 110.3% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 3,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,500 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

