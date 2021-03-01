Notable Monday Option Activity: GS, UNVR, ADBE

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 42,268 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 141.3% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

Univar Solutions Inc (Symbol: UNVR) options are showing a volume of 12,613 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141.1% of UNVR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 893,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 4,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,900 underlying shares of UNVR. Below is a chart showing UNVR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 33,070 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139.1% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 5,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,200 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

