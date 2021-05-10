Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: GS, LYV, UNP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 34,614 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 110.5% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring May 14, 2021, with 4,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,800 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) saw options trading volume of 17,450 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 88.8% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 4,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,400 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) saw options trading volume of 19,575 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 77.6% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 6,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 695,100 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

