Notable Monday Option Activity: GS, LMT, TWLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 14,564 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 8,054 contracts, representing approximately 805,400 underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring December 31, 2021, with 2,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,300 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 11,800 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 1,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,300 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

