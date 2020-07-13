Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: GS, FB, NVDA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS), where a total of 45,924 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 135.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 4,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 416,300 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 387,582 contracts, representing approximately 38.8 million underlying shares or approximately 135.4% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 38,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 126,405 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 6,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 608,700 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

