Notable Monday Option Activity: GPS, PMVP, STZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS), where a total volume of 56,468 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 20,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: PMVP) options are showing a volume of 4,693 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 469,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.3% of PMVP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 765,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,000 underlying shares of PMVP. Below is a chart showing PMVP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 4,129 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 412,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 722,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring April 08, 2022, with 252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,200 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

