Notable Monday Option Activity: GPI, ISRG, ABBV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI), where a total volume of 3,292 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 329,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 115.1% of GPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 286,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of GPI. Below is a chart showing GPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 5,780 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 578,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.5% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 569,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 62,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.9% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 9,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 980,200 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

