Notable Monday Option Activity: GOSS, AAPL, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gossamer Bio Inc (Symbol: GOSS), where a total of 12,840 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 158% of GOSS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 812,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 6,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 638,000 underlying shares of GOSS. Below is a chart showing GOSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 430,749 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 43.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 152.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 32,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 14,415 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 119.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,600 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

