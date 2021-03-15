Markets
GOOGL

Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOGL, BKNG, ODFL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 19,786 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 122.5% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2100 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,100 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 5,081 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 508,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 432,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2150 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,600 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) options are showing a volume of 7,343 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 734,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.9% of ODFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 644,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,500 underlying shares of ODFL. Below is a chart showing ODFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, BKNG options, or ODFL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL BKNG ODFL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular