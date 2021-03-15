Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOGL, BKNG, ODFL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 19,786 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 122.5% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2100 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,100 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2100 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 5,081 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 508,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 432,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2150 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,600 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) options are showing a volume of 7,343 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 734,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.9% of ODFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 644,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,500 underlying shares of ODFL. Below is a chart showing ODFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, BKNG options, or ODFL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.