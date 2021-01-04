Markets
GOOGL

Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOGL, BKNG, ENVA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 28,319 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 209.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1800 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,700 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 6,646 contracts, representing approximately 664,600 underlying shares or approximately 202.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 327,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2740 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,500 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2740 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Enova International Inc (Symbol: ENVA) options are showing a volume of 6,476 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 647,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 197.4% of ENVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 328,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 555,700 underlying shares of ENVA. Below is a chart showing ENVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, BKNG options, or ENVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL BKNG ENVA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular