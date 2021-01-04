Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOGL, BKNG, ENVA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 28,319 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 209.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1800 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,700 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 6,646 contracts, representing approximately 664,600 underlying shares or approximately 202.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 327,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2740 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,500 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2740 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enova International Inc (Symbol: ENVA) options are showing a volume of 6,476 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 647,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 197.4% of ENVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 328,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 555,700 underlying shares of ENVA. Below is a chart showing ENVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, BKNG options, or ENVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.