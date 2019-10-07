Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOGL, ADI, FB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 13,613 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) options are showing a volume of 15,353 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.1% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 6,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 677,700 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) options are showing a volume of 84,286 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019, with 6,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 633,500 underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, ADI options, or FB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.