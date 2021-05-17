Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOG, OPRX, SQ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 20,318 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 137.2% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1700 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,900 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1700 strike highlighted in orange:

OptimizeRx Corp (Symbol: OPRX) options are showing a volume of 2,337 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 233,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.9% of OPRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 181,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,700 underlying shares of OPRX. Below is a chart showing OPRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 131,555 contracts, representing approximately 13.2 million underlying shares or approximately 126.5% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 11,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

