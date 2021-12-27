Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOG, NFLX, AZO

Markets
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 12,229 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2500 strike put option expiring January 07, 2022, with 692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,200 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2500 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 24,595 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.2% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $615 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 1,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,900 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $615 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 1,315 contracts, representing approximately 131,500 underlying shares or approximately 74.2% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 177,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2300 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,600 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2300 strike highlighted in orange:

