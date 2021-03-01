Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOG, MTW, XOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 15,342 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.8% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2100 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,900 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2100 strike highlighted in orange:

Manitowoc Company Inc (Symbol: MTW) saw options trading volume of 3,002 contracts, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares or approximately 92.7% of MTW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 323,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,100 underlying shares of MTW. Below is a chart showing MTW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 240,325 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.5% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 57,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, MTW options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

