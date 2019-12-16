Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOG, FB, ADBE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 17,711 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 143% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1400 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,200 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1400 strike highlighted in orange:

Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 176,625 contracts, representing approximately 17.7 million underlying shares or approximately 138.8% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 19,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 25,715 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 113.4% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,200 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

