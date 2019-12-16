Markets
GOOG

Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOG, FB, ADBE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 17,711 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 143% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1400 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,200 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 176,625 contracts, representing approximately 17.7 million underlying shares or approximately 138.8% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 19,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 25,715 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 113.4% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,200 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, FB options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOG FB ADBE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular