Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOG, DIS, BBY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 23,204 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 162.6% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2400 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 1,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,400 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2400 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 81,686 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 7,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 791,300 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 19,962 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 113% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 2,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,800 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

