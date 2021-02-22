Markets
GOOG

Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOG, ADBE, XOM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 14,161 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.8% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2110 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 1,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,800 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 16,224 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $455 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,600 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $455 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 171,453 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 25,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, ADBE options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOG ADBE XOM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest