Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOG, ADBE, XOM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 14,161 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.8% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2110 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 1,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,800 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2110 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 16,224 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $455 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,600 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $455 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 171,453 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 25,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, ADBE options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

