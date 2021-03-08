Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: GMS, MBI, NVDA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GMS Inc (Symbol: GMS), where a total of 20,757 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 701.7% of GMS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 295,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 9,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 905,400 underlying shares of GMS. Below is a chart showing GMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI) options are showing a volume of 15,419 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 233.2% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 661,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,900 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 183,533 contracts, representing approximately 18.4 million underlying shares or approximately 185.7% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring March 12, 2021, with 9,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 982,100 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

