Notable Monday Option Activity: GM, VZ, QDEL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total volume of 78,971 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 11,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 71,790 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 25,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

And Quidel Corp. (Symbol: QDEL) saw options trading volume of 3,726 contracts, representing approximately 372,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of QDEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 841,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $118 strike put option expiring May 14, 2021, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of QDEL. Below is a chart showing QDEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GM options, VZ options, or QDEL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.