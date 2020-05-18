Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: GM, UPLD, JNJ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total volume of 73,192 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.3% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,300 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Upland Software Inc (Symbol: UPLD) options are showing a volume of 1,082 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 108,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of UPLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 250,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,700 underlying shares of UPLD. Below is a chart showing UPLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 35,862 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 3,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,900 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

