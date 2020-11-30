Notable Monday Option Activity: GM, DD, IBM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total volume of 91,658 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 12,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

DuPont (Symbol: DD) options are showing a volume of 19,165 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 9,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 944,600 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 25,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,900 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

