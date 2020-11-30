Markets
GM

Notable Monday Option Activity: GM, DD, IBM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total volume of 91,658 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 12,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

DuPont (Symbol: DD) options are showing a volume of 19,165 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 9,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 944,600 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 25,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,900 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GM options, DD options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM DD IBM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular