Notable Monday Option Activity: GKOS, SEER, GME

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS), where a total volume of 27,246 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 536.6% of GKOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 507,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 6,670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 667,000 underlying shares of GKOS. Below is a chart showing GKOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Seer Inc (Symbol: SEER) saw options trading volume of 17,716 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 295% of SEER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 600,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 8,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 869,600 underlying shares of SEER. Below is a chart showing SEER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 50,469 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 162% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,400 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

