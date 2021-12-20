Markets
GKOS

Notable Monday Option Activity: GKOS, SEER, GME

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS), where a total volume of 27,246 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 536.6% of GKOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 507,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 6,670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 667,000 underlying shares of GKOS. Below is a chart showing GKOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Seer Inc (Symbol: SEER) saw options trading volume of 17,716 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 295% of SEER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 600,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 8,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 869,600 underlying shares of SEER. Below is a chart showing SEER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 50,469 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 162% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,400 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GKOS options, SEER options, or GME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GKOS GME

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular