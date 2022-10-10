Notable Monday Option Activity: GFF, MSTR, APPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF), where a total volume of 7,650 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 765,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 196.5% of GFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 389,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,200 underlying shares of GFF. Below is a chart showing GFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 9,483 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 948,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 152.1% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 623,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,300 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS) saw options trading volume of 27,581 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 124.5% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 5,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,900 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GFF options, MSTR options, or APPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

