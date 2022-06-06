Notable Monday Option Activity: GES, UNM, QCOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES), where a total volume of 6,318 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 631,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,900 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) saw options trading volume of 10,549 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of UNM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,600 underlying shares of UNM. Below is a chart showing UNM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 40,371 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,500 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
