Notable Monday Option Activity: GDDY, DOW, AGNC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY), where a total of 6,722 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 672,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of GDDY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,000 underlying shares of GDDY. Below is a chart showing GDDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) options are showing a volume of 22,991 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,200 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) options are showing a volume of 59,310 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 20,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GDDY options, DOW options, or AGNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

