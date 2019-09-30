Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: FTDR, STOR, LVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Frontdoor Inc (Symbol: FTDR), where a total volume of 2,320 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 232,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.4% of FTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 442,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of FTDR. Below is a chart showing FTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

STORE Capital Corp (Symbol: STOR) options are showing a volume of 6,963 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 696,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of STOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 6,759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 675,900 underlying shares of STOR. Below is a chart showing STOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 21,553 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,300 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

