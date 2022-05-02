Notable Monday Option Activity: FSR, USFD, GNRC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR), where a total of 29,307 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.1% of FSR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 7,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,300 underlying shares of FSR. Below is a chart showing FSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

US Foods Holding Corp (Symbol: USFD) options are showing a volume of 11,348 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of USFD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 6,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 611,000 underlying shares of USFD. Below is a chart showing USFD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 5,303 contracts, representing approximately 530,300 underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 962,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,900 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSR options, USFD options, or GNRC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.