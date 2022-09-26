Notable Monday Option Activity: FSR, QSI, UVE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR), where a total volume of 44,727 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.4% of FSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 16,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of FSR. Below is a chart showing FSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Quantum-Si Inc (Symbol: QSI) saw options trading volume of 2,788 contracts, representing approximately 278,800 underlying shares or approximately 73.4% of QSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 379,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of QSI. Below is a chart showing QSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (Symbol: UVE) saw options trading volume of 898 contracts, representing approximately 89,800 underlying shares or approximately 71.5% of UVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 125,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,600 underlying shares of UVE. Below is a chart showing UVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSR options, QSI options, or UVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

