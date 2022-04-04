Notable Monday Option Activity: FSR, PEP, MFA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR), where a total of 62,736 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.4% of FSR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 22,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of FSR. Below is a chart showing FSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 49,327 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 91.3% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 8,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 890,400 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And MFA Financial, Inc. (Symbol: MFA) saw options trading volume of 32,522 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 89.3% of MFA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 30,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of MFA. Below is a chart showing MFA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSR options, PEP options, or MFA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

