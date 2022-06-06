Notable Monday Option Activity: FSR, DINO, LIVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR), where a total volume of 53,062 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.8% of FSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring June 10, 2022, with 23,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of FSR. Below is a chart showing FSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

HF Sinclair Corporation (Symbol: DINO) saw options trading volume of 15,196 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of DINO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,891 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 589,100 underlying shares of DINO. Below is a chart showing DINO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And LivaNova PLC (Symbol: LIVN) saw options trading volume of 2,225 contracts, representing approximately 222,500 underlying shares or approximately 59.2% of LIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 375,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,900 underlying shares of LIVN. Below is a chart showing LIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSR options, DINO options, or LIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

