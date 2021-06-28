Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: FSLY, CRM, LL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY), where a total volume of 26,568 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.8% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,500 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 33,468 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 2,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,100 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (Symbol: LL) saw options trading volume of 2,030 contracts, representing approximately 203,000 underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of LL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 394,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,900 underlying shares of LL. Below is a chart showing LL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSLY options, CRM options, or LL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

