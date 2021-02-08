Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: FSLR, CLNE, TWLO

BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 14,463 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.5% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (Symbol: CLNE) options are showing a volume of 52,489 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of CLNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 7,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 709,100 underlying shares of CLNE. Below is a chart showing CLNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 9,133 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 913,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,300 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

