Notable Monday Option Activity: FLR, TRIP, UNFI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR), where a total volume of 7,509 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 750,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.4% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,300 underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) saw options trading volume of 12,136 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,900 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI) saw options trading volume of 1,766 contracts, representing approximately 176,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 423,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,100 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FLR options, TRIP options, or UNFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

