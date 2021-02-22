Notable Monday Option Activity: FLR, RH, CORE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR), where a total volume of 16,004 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.2% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,300 underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 2,641 contracts, representing approximately 264,100 underlying shares or approximately 72.7% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 363,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 84 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,400 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

And Core Mark Holding Co Inc (Symbol: CORE) options are showing a volume of 2,010 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 201,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.5% of CORE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 277,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of CORE. Below is a chart showing CORE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FLR options, RH options, or CORE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

