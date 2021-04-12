Markets
FL

Notable Monday Option Activity: FL, BIG, CVS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL), where a total of 7,405 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 740,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.9% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,200 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Big Lots, Inc. (Symbol: BIG) saw options trading volume of 4,127 contracts, representing approximately 412,700 underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of BIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 818,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,900 underlying shares of BIG. Below is a chart showing BIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 33,535 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,900 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FL options, BIG options, or CVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FL BIG CVS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular