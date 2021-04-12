Notable Monday Option Activity: FL, BIG, CVS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL), where a total of 7,405 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 740,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.9% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,200 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Big Lots, Inc. (Symbol: BIG) saw options trading volume of 4,127 contracts, representing approximately 412,700 underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of BIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 818,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,900 underlying shares of BIG. Below is a chart showing BIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 33,535 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,900 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

