Notable Monday Option Activity: FIZZ, ALGN, SIVB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in National Beverage Corp. (Symbol: FIZZ), where a total of 2,153 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 215,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.2% of FIZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 330,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,300 underlying shares of FIZZ. Below is a chart showing FIZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 2,471 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 247,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 402,085 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $547.50 strike put option expiring January 22, 2021, with 250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,000 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $547.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) saw options trading volume of 2,318 contracts, representing approximately 231,800 underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of SIVB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 382,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,400 underlying shares of SIVB. Below is a chart showing SIVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

