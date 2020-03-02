Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: FIVE, AAL, STMP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE), where a total of 9,693 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 969,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.2% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,000 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 117,398 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.7% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 3,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,300 underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stamps.com Inc. (Symbol: STMP) saw options trading volume of 9,542 contracts, representing approximately 954,200 underlying shares or approximately 82.2% of STMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring March 06, 2020, with 2,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,000 underlying shares of STMP. Below is a chart showing STMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

