Notable Monday Option Activity: FIT, SAFM, SGEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fitbit Inc (Symbol: FIT), where a total volume of 37,562 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67% of FIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 574,800 underlying shares of FIT. Below is a chart showing FIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Sanderson Farms Inc (Symbol: SAFM) saw options trading volume of 1,885 contracts, representing approximately 188,500 underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of SAFM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 286,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,200 underlying shares of SAFM. Below is a chart showing SAFM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Seattle Genetics Inc (Symbol: SGEN) options are showing a volume of 7,233 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 723,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.6% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,100 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

