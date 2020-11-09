Notable Monday Option Activity: FISV, CVX, JNJ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV), where a total volume of 23,705 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.8% of FISV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,200 underlying shares of FISV. Below is a chart showing FISV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 56,278 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 4,353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,300 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 36,905 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,600 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FISV options, CVX options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.