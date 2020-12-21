Notable Monday Option Activity: FGEN, MGLN, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FibroGen Inc (Symbol: FGEN), where a total volume of 6,993 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 699,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.3% of FGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 718,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,900 underlying shares of FGEN. Below is a chart showing FGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Magellan Health Inc. (Symbol: MGLN) saw options trading volume of 1,246 contracts, representing approximately 124,600 underlying shares or approximately 96% of MGLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 129,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,500 underlying shares of MGLN. Below is a chart showing MGLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 419,154 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 41.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 23,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FGEN options, MGLN options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

