Notable Monday Option Activity: FFIV, NTAP, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in F5 Networks, Inc. (Symbol: FFIV), where a total volume of 5,036 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 503,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.5% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 891,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,300 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) options are showing a volume of 12,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 3,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,700 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 10,424 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1600 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,600 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1600 strike highlighted in orange:

