Markets
FEYE

Notable Monday Option Activity: FEYE, DIN, EQIX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FireEye Inc (Symbol: FEYE), where a total of 25,122 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.2% of FEYE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring February 28, 2020, with 7,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 785,300 underlying shares of FEYE. Below is a chart showing FEYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Dine Brands Global Inc (Symbol: DIN) saw options trading volume of 1,413 contracts, representing approximately 141,300 underlying shares or approximately 54% of DIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 261,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,500 underlying shares of DIN. Below is a chart showing DIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) saw options trading volume of 1,951 contracts, representing approximately 195,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 369,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $620 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,900 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FEYE options, DIN options, or EQIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FEYE DIN EQIX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular