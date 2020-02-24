Notable Monday Option Activity: FEYE, DIN, EQIX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FireEye Inc (Symbol: FEYE), where a total of 25,122 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.2% of FEYE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring February 28, 2020, with 7,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 785,300 underlying shares of FEYE. Below is a chart showing FEYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Dine Brands Global Inc (Symbol: DIN) saw options trading volume of 1,413 contracts, representing approximately 141,300 underlying shares or approximately 54% of DIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 261,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,500 underlying shares of DIN. Below is a chart showing DIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) saw options trading volume of 1,951 contracts, representing approximately 195,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 369,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $620 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,900 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

