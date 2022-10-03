Notable Monday Option Activity: FDX, TGT, REGN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 29,676 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.4% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 17,568 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 2,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,600 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 4,893 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 489,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $790 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,600 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $790 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FDX options, TGT options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

