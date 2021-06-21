Markets
FDX

Notable Monday Option Activity: FDX, MNOV, LASR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 38,055 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 198.5% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,100 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Medicinova Inc (Symbol: MNOV) saw options trading volume of 3,149 contracts, representing approximately 314,900 underlying shares or approximately 127.4% of MNOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 247,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,600 underlying shares of MNOV. Below is a chart showing MNOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And nLight Inc (Symbol: LASR) options are showing a volume of 2,635 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 263,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.2% of LASR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 224,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 2,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,300 underlying shares of LASR. Below is a chart showing LASR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

