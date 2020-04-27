Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: FDX, GOOG, ROKU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 14,366 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,700 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 11,084 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1400 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,200 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 61,537 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 6,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 635,000 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

