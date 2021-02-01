Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: FDX, DXC, F

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 30,873 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 102.7% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 2,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) options are showing a volume of 27,620 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.3% of DXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 14,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of DXC. Below is a chart showing DXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) saw options trading volume of 729,659 contracts, representing approximately 73.0 million underlying shares or approximately 74.3% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 98.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 69,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FDX options, DXC options, or F options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

